StockMarketWire.com - Food services company Compass has appointed Ian Meakins as non-executive chairman and a director, taking over as chairman on 1 December 2020 when Paul Walsh steps down.

Meakins, who was previously group chief executive of Ferguson, Travelex and Alliance Unichem, will join the board on 1 September this year.

The appointment follows the announcement made on 9 January 2020 that Walsh was to step down as chairman and a company director, and would not seek re-election at the 2021 AGM.

Senior independent director John Bason said: 'His appointment follows a thorough selection process led by the nomination committee of the board.

'Ian has an outstanding record of value creation and he brings a wealth of experience to Compass.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com