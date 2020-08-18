StockMarketWire.com - Food services company Compass has appointed Ian Meakins as non-executive chairman and a director, taking over as chairman on 1 December 2020 when Paul Walsh steps down.
Meakins, who was previously group chief executive of Ferguson, Travelex and Alliance Unichem, will join the board on 1 September this year.
The appointment follows the announcement made on 9 January 2020 that Walsh was to step down as chairman and a company director, and would not seek re-election at the 2021 AGM.
Senior independent director John Bason said: 'His appointment follows a thorough selection process led by the nomination committee of the board.
'Ian has an outstanding record of value creation and he brings a wealth of experience to Compass.'
