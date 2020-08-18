StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Marshall Motor swung to a first-half loss after Covid-19 lockdowns crimped car sales.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £10.7m, compared to losses of £14.8m on-year. Revenue reversed 24% to £895.3m.
The company did not declare an interim dividend.
All of the group's businesses were closed from 23 March to 1 June other than 62 strategic aftersales operations, which remained open to support emergency services, commercial vehicle operators and key workers.
Marshall Motor said its performance had been 'encouraging' since a June.
'Despite the significant challenges presented by Covid-19, the group has delivered a resilient first half performance and once again outperformed the market,' chief executive Daksh Gupta said.
'Since full reopening under Covid-19 secure guidelines on the 1 June, trading has been robust and our important third-quarter order take is encouraging.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
