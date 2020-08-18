StockMarketWire.com - London Southend Airport owner Stobart said low-coat carrier Easyjet would cease operations at the airport amid a pandemic-related slump in travel markets.
EasyJet had confirmed the close of its bases at London Southend and London Stansted airports, amongst others, the company said.
The airline would cease operations based from London Southend Airport on 31 August and all flights would be cancelled from 1 September.
EasyJet currently had four aircraft based at London Southend serving 21 destinations and carried 1.05m passengers during the 2020 financial year.
'These are leisure-focused routes, which Stobart expects to be attractive to other airlines,' Stobart said.
The company added that it would enter a consultation process with the check-in and baggage handling teams affected by the decision, as part of wider cost reduction efforts.
London Southend Airport has also commenced a consultation process with its team n view of the challenges presented by Covid-19.
'We are disappointed that EasyJet has taken the decision to close its airport bases serving the North and East of London,' chief executive Warwick Brady said.
'However, we expect that this decision will create significant opportunity for other airlines looking to take on established, popular and profitable routes.'
