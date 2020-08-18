StockMarketWire.com - Esports and gaming solutions provider Gfinity has reported that Gfinity Digital Media's US audience has increased as it continues to grow its user base and confirmed new partnerships had been added.
In an update on its performance, the company said Gfinity Digital Media had delivered close to £200,000 through on-site advertising by the end of July since its partnership with Venatus was implemented in mid-April this year.
Following a competitive tender, Danish gaming peripherals company Steel Series chose Gfinity Digital Media’s web channels as a location to promote its collection of headsets, with the partnership brokered between Venatus and Gfinity's direct sales team.
It has also partnered with TopCashBack to provide deals and offers.
It reported that 50% of the total of Gfinityesports.com audience is now based in the US, contributing to higher advertising revenues across the site.
The company said it expected Gfinity Digital Media to generate revenues of £2m in the financial year ending 30 June 2021, supporting its target of moving into profitability in the first quarter of 2021.
Head of Gfinity Digital Media Talal Musa said: 'Our sites have become popular destinations for the latest news on a number of games including FIFA, Fortnite, Call of Duty and Minecraft.
'We continue to attract increasing numbers of visitors each month, with StealthOptional, our new ecommerce focused site, experiencing a record number of users in July - more than 140,000.'
At 9:04am: [LON:GFIN] Gfinity Plc share price was +0.43p at 3.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: