StockMarketWire.com - Doorstep lender Morses Club said digital division Shelby Finance had entered into a supplier relationship with digital payments provider Modulr Finance.
The relationship related to Shelby's U Account business, which provided e-money accounts, and replaced Morses Club's existing relationship with Wirecard, the German company rocked by a fraud scandal.
The new service was expected to be available to U Account customers from Autumn 2020.
At 9:11am: [LON:MCL] Morses Club Plc share price was -0.7p at 68.9p
