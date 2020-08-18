StockMarketWire.com - Fishing equipment retailer Angling Direct has announced an increase in revenue and online sales in a trading update for the six months to 31 July 2020 as key European territories performed well.
It reported that revenue for the period increased by 21% to £32.1m, despite all retail stores being closed between 24 March and 14 June.
The company said it achieved strong online sales both in the UK and internationally, up 43% to £17.9m during the six months, with sales to Germany increasing by 33%, France by 62% and Netherlands by 81%.
Angling Direct reported that since the restrictions were lifted and all stores were safely re-opened on 15 June, sales across all channels continued to grow strongly, exhibiting growth between 15 June to 31 July 2020 of 95%.
Total store sales in the period increased 1.6% to £14.2m, although like-for-like (LFL) store sales were down by 23% for the period, as a consequence of the store closures.
In the period since re-opening, this has 'recovered strongly', with LFL growth of 75% from 15 June to 31 July 2020.
Angling Direct confirmed it opened three new stores in the period, in Warrington in February, in Bristol in June and in Northampton in July, contributing £0.9m to sales.
