StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapy developer MaxCyte said it had expanded a trial of a cancer treatment being conducted by subsidiary Carma Cell Therapies.
The ongoing phase-one intraperitoneal delivery and dose-escalation trial was of MCY-M11, the company's lead anti-mesothelin CAR-PBMC cell therapy candidate.
The expansion would involve a new parallel cohort of patients and the initiation of two additional clinical sites.
The new parallel phase-one cohort would evaluate intraperitoneal delivery of MCY-M11 at escalating doses in additional patients with relapsed/refractory ovarian cancer and malignant peritoneal mesothelioma.
'This parallel Phase I cohort with preconditioning will progress independently from the ongoing evaluation of MCY-M11 in the existing no-preconditioning Phase I cohort,' MaxCyte said.
'The MCY-M11 Phase I trial will also allow for multiple treatment cycles where indicated for both future preconditioning and no-preconditioning patients.'
'New clinical sites for the study at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School and Hackensack University Medical Center are joining existing sites at the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health and Washington University in St. Louis.'
'In May, encouraging preliminary results for MCY-M11, which support this study expansion and the pursuit of new strategies with the therapy, such as the addition of a preconditioning regimen and delivering multiple cycles of treatment to further enhance efficacy, were presented at the virtual ASCO meeting.'
'Results to date also support the continued validation of MaxCyte's proprietary Carma autologous cell therapy platform.'
At 9:52am: [LON:MXCT] MaxCyte Inc share price was +8p at 343p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
