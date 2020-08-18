StockMarketWire.com - Oncology, inflammation and infectious disease focused Tiziana Life Sciences said it had been grated a patent in the US related to its Formulab antibody.

The US Patent and Trademark Office had granted a patent on use and methods of treatment of Crohn's disease with Foralumab, and all other anti-CD3 monoclonal antibodies (mAb).

The patent would be published by the office on 1 September as Patent No. 10,759,858.

Tiziana recently announced the issuance of the first-ever patent on oral administration of anti-CD3 mAbs for treatment of human diseases.

'The grant of this additional composition-of-matter and use patent further strengthens the company's intellectual property, consisting of proprietary technologies on oral and nasal administration of Foralumab and other anti-CD3 mAbs for the treatment of human diseases,' Tiziana said.


At 1:18pm: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was +19.5p at 177.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com