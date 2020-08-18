StockMarketWire.com - Flexible workspace software provider Essensys said it expected to report a 9% increase in annual revenue, buoyed by growth in its US business.
Revenue for the year through July was seen increasing to £22.4m, up from £20.6m on-year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were expected to be line with market expectations.
The business continued to grow strongly, the company said, with year-on-year recurring revenue increasing 43% to £8.0m.
Essensys said that, despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it delivered 15 new Connect sites in the final quarter and closed the financial year with 419 live Connect sites, up 17% on-year.
It said it had an additional 26 new Connect sites contracted, with the majority of those to be delivered in the first half of the current financial year.
'Following our fundraise in April 2020 we have made good progress with delivery of the first phase of our international growth plan,' chief executive Mark Furness said.
'This has resulted in the expansion of our US sales team to increase our reach into the traditional landlord and commercial real estate markets which has been further accelerated by the launch of STEP.'
'Our growth trajectory remains clear and we expect to initiate the second phase of our plan, comprising the establishment of European and APAC operations, during the first half of the 2021 financial year.'
At 1:26pm: [LON:ESYS] share price was +2.5p at 152.5p
