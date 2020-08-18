StockMarketWire.com - US privately-owned housing units authorized by building permits jumped 18.8% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.50m, according to the Census Bureau.
The market had been expecting a more modest rise to 1.33m.
Housing starts leapt 22.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.50m, ahead of market expectations for a rise to 1.23m.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
