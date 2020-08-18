StockMarketWire.com - Workplace equipment supplier H C Slingsby posted a modest first-half profit after it experienced a surge in sales during the month of June.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £424k, compared to an on-year loss of £52k.
Revenue rose 5% to £10.5m, having been down 3% for the first five months of the year.
'The group received a high level of orders during June and whilst fulfilment of these orders was challenging, the group reported sales in June which were 50% higher than in June 2019,' the company said.
H C Slingsby said its orders remained focussed on a limited number of products.
'The group has managed to largely fulfil demand for these products to enable customers to continue or re-start their operations in accordance with government coronavirus guidance,' it said.
'However, we remain cautious that this increase in demand is short term and economic conditions may deteriorate should our customers suffer from lower levels of activity than they experienced prior to the pandemic when government stimulus measures are withdrawn.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
