StockMarketWire.com - Reabold Resources and Union Jack Oil both noted that preliminary drilling works were about to commence at the West Newtown project in Yorkshire.
Project operator Rathlin had told local residents that a conductor rig and associated equipment had been mobilised to the site.
Conductor drilling, to commence shortly, would see the rig drill to a depth of about 80 metres, where steel casing will be installed and cemented to surface.
The casing would provide a stable base for the main drilling rig and protect surface formations during the drilling operations.
The main drilling rig would be mobilised to the site and rigged up over a period of one to two weeks in preparation to drill the main borehole to a depth of about 2,000 metres.
The drilling operations would continue for six-to-10 weeks.
Reabold currently had a 56% interest in West Newton and Union Jack a 16.7% stake.
At 2:19pm:
[LON:RBD] Reabold Resources Plc share price was -0.03p at 0.74p
[LON:UJO] Union Jack Oil Plc share price was 0p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
