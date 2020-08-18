StockMarketWire.com - Building services group Northern Bear said it had continued to trade 'well' since the publication of its results last month, with a further increase in site activity levels.
'The forward order book remains strong and should support a much improved level of operating performance in the coming months,' the company said ahead of its annual general meeting.
'This is, of course, subject to the wider economic climate in which we operate and, in particular, no further major impact on our operations from any resurgence of Covid-19 cases.'
Northern Bear said it was planning to publish a half-year trading update in October.
At 2:54pm: [LON:NTBR] Northern Bear PLC share price was 0p at 57.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: