CA
21/08/2020 13:30 Retail trade
21/08/2020 13:30 New Housing Price Index
25/08/2020 13:30 Quarterly financial statistics for enterprises
CH
20/08/2020 07:00 Trade Balance
20/08/2020 07:30 Industrial Production
DE
20/08/2020 07:00 PPI
21/08/2020 08:30 Flash PMI
25/08/2020 07:00 GDP - Detailed breakdown
25/08/2020 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index - Results of the ifo Business Survey
ES
21/08/2020 08:00 Trade Balance
25/08/2020 08:00 PPI
EU
20/08/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m
20/08/2020 10:00 Construction output
21/08/2020 09:00 Eurozone Flash PMI
21/08/2020 09:00 German ifo Business Climate
21/08/2020 15:00 FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator
25/08/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
25/08/2020 07:00 German Final GDP q/q
25/08/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
27/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
27/08/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
28/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
28/08/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
28/08/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
28/08/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
31/08/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
01/09/2020 07:00 German Retail Sales m/m
01/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:45 Italian Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:50 French Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
01/09/2020 08:55 German Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 09:00 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
01/09/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
02/09/2020 07:45 French Gov Budget Balance
02/09/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Change
02/09/2020 10:00 PPI m/m
03/09/2020 08:15 Spanish Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:45 Italian Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:50 French Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 08:55 German Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 09:00 Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 10:00 Retail Sales m/m
04/09/2020 07:00 German Factory Orders m/m
04/09/2020 09:00 Italian Retail Sales m/m
07/09/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/09/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence
08/09/2020 06:30 French Final Private Payrolls q/q
08/09/2020 07:00 German Trade Balance
08/09/2020 07:45 French Industrial Production m/m
08/09/2020 09:00 Italian Industrial Production m/m
08/09/2020 10:00 Revised GDP q/q
08/09/2020 10:00 Final Employment Change q/q
FR
21/08/2020 08:45 Flash PMI
IE
21/08/2020 11:00 WPI
25/08/2020 11:00 Labour Force Survey
JP
20/08/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
21/08/2020 00:30 CPI (Nation), CPI ex-food (Nation)
21/08/2020 01:00 Flash PMI
21/08/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/08/2020 06:00 Supermarket sales
21/08/2020 06:30 Nationwide department store sales
21/08/2020 06:30 Tokyo area department store sales
25/08/2020 06:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
26/08/2020 00:50 SPPI y/y
27/08/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
28/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
31/08/2020 00:50 Retail Sales y/y
31/08/2020 00:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/08/2020 06:00 Housing Starts y/y
01/09/2020 00:30 Unemployment Rate
01/09/2020 00:50 Capital Spending q/y
01/09/2020 01:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence
02/09/2020 00:50 Monetary Base y/y
07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP q/q
07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP Price Index y/y
08/09/2020 00:30 Average Cash Earnings y/y
08/09/2020 04:35 10-y Bond Auction
08/09/2020 07:00 Prelim Machine Tool Orders y/y
UK
20/08/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
20/08/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends Survey
21/08/2020 00:01 GfK's UK Consumer Confidence Survey
21/08/2020 07:00 Retail sales
21/08/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Flash UK PMI for Manufacturing and Services
21/08/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales
25/08/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 11:00 CBI Distributive Trades Survey of business conditions for retailers
28/08/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
31/08/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
01/09/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
01/09/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
01/09/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
01/09/2020 09:30 Final Manufacturing PMI
02/09/2020 09:30 Construction PMI
03/09/2020 09:30 Final Services PMI
04/09/2020 00:01 BRC Retail Sales Monitor y/y
04/09/2020 09:30 Consumer Inflation Expectations
07/09/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m
08/09/2020 00:01 RICS House Price Balance
US
20/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
20/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
20/08/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
20/08/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
20/08/2020 15:00 Leading Indicators
20/08/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m
20/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
21/08/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
21/08/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/08/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
24/08/2020 13:30 CFNAI Chicago Fed National Activity Index
25/08/2020 14:00 Monthly House Price Index
25/08/2020 14:00 Quarterly House Price Index
25/08/2020 14:00 HPI m/m
25/08/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
25/08/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence Index
25/08/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
25/08/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
25/08/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
25/08/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
26/08/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
26/08/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q
27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
28/08/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
01/09/2020 14:45 Final Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing PMI
01/09/2020 15:00 ISM Manufacturing Prices
01/09/2020 15:00 Construction Spending m/m
02/09/2020 13:15 ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
02/09/2020 15:00 Factory Orders m/m
02/09/2020 19:00 Beige Book
03/09/2020 12:30 Challenger Job Cuts y/y
03/09/2020 13:30 Trade Balance
03/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
03/09/2020 13:30 Revised Unit Labor Costs q/q
03/09/2020 13:30 Revised Nonfarm Productivity q/q
03/09/2020 14:45 Final Services PMI
03/09/2020 15:00 ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
04/09/2020 13:30 Average Hourly Earnings m/m
04/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Rate
04/09/2020 13:30 Non-Farm Employment Change
08/09/2020 11:00 NFIB Small Business Index
08/09/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism
08/09/2020 20:00 Consumer Credit m/m
