CH
20/08/2020 07:00 Trade Balance
20/08/2020 07:30 Industrial Production
DE
20/08/2020 07:00 PPI
EU
20/08/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m
20/08/2020 10:00 Construction output
JP
20/08/2020 00:30 National Core CPI y/y
UK
20/08/2020 09:30 Public Sector Net Borrowing
20/08/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Trends Survey
US
20/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
20/08/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
20/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
20/08/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
20/08/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m
20/08/2020 15:00 Leading Indicators
20/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com