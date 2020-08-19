CA
19/08/2020 13:30 CPI
19/08/2020 13:30 Wholesale trade
EU
19/08/2020 07:00 German WPI m/m
19/08/2020 09:00 Current Account
19/08/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
19/08/2020 10:00 Final Core CPI y/y
19/08/2020 10:00 Final CPI y/y
19/08/2020 10:00 Harmonised CPI
19/08/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence
IT
19/08/2020 10:00 Balance of Payments
JP
19/08/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month
19/08/2020 00:50 Orders Received for Machinery
UK
19/08/2020 07:00 Producer Price Index
19/08/2020 07:00 Consumer Price Index
19/08/2020 09:30 RPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 PPI Output m/m
19/08/2020 09:30 HPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 Core CPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 CPI y/y
19/08/2020 09:30 PPI Input m/m
19/08/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations
US
19/08/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
19/08/2020 15:00 Advance Quarterly Services
19/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
19/08/2020 19:00 Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes published
19/08/2020 19:00 FOMC Meeting Minutes
