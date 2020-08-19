StockMarketWire.com - Software company Softcat said it would reinstate its cancelled interim dividend, having delivered a full-year operating profit 'slightly ahead' of its expectations.
In a trading updated for the year through July, Softcat said it had 'continued to trade satisfactorily' during the final three months of that period.
'Cash generation also remained strong and it is now the company's intention to resume its normal dividend policy and timetable later this year,' the company said.
'This will include payment of the interim dividend previously cancelled in March of this year.'
It added, however, that those actions were dependent upon there being no material adverse movement in prevailing conditions in the period between now and publication of its year results, scheduled for 20 October.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
