StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto downgraded its annual copper production guidance following technical issues at a smelter in Utah.
Refined copper output for the year through December was not expected at between 135k and 175k tonnes, down from previous guidance of 165k and 205k tonnes.
Rio Tinto said its Kennecott mine in Utah had experienced delays to the restart of a smelter due to unexpected issues that appeared following planned maintenance.
'We are working closely with our customers to limit any disruptions and expect to have the smelter fully operational in two months,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: