StockMarketWire.com - House builder Persimmon said incoming chief executive Dean Finch was expected to take up the position earlier than expected.
Finch's appointment to the role had been announced on 24 June and current employer, bus group National Express, had since announced that he would leave that business from 31 August.
'Persimmon now expects that Dean will be able to take up his post as Persimmon CEO earlier than originally envisaged and anticipates confirming his start date shortly,' the company said.
National Express, meanwhile, said chief financial officer Chris Davies would take over as interim CEO until a permanent appointment was made.
'The search for a new group CEO is progressing well, with both internal and external candidates under consideration,' National Express said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
