StockMarketWire.com - Motor insurance provider Sabre Insurance said chairman Patrick Snowball was standing down and would be replaced by current senior director Andy Pomfret from the start of September.
Snowball had advised the company at the start of 2020 that he felt the time was right to start the next stage of succession planning, in light of the successful completion of 2017's initial public offering, the company said.
Pomfret was a previous chief executive of Rathbone Brothers and was current a director of Sanne Group and Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust and chairman of Miton UK MicroCap Trust.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
