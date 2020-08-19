StockMarketWire.com - Technology provider to the gambling and broadcasting sectors Quixant said it had appointed Andrew Jarvis as its interim CFO.
Jarvis was previously finance director of Mars Horsecare, a $60m business operating within the Mars Group.
He had also previously worked in Dubai, in senior finance roles at technology business Picsolve International and engineering consultancy WS Atkins.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
