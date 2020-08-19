StockMarketWire.com - Gas mask maker Avon Rubber has been awarded a 10-year contract by the NATO Support & Procurement Agency to supply FM50 mask systems, powered and supplied air systems, filters, spare parts and accessories.
The company's Avon Protection division anticipates receiving the first order under this contract shortly, with initial deliveries contributing to our expected Rest of World Military revenues for the 2021 financial year.
Commenting, Paul McDonald, CEO, said: 'I am delighted that Avon Protection's world leading expertise in respiratory protection has been recognised by NATO through this contract award.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: