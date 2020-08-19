StockMarketWire.com - Attractions group Live Company said it had signed a contract with partner Brick Live Lab in Korea for the brick and model-based show Animal Paradise Mini.
The contract had been completed on a joint venture basis as part of a longer term initiative, Live said.
The related models would stay in Korea to build up the business further.
'In Korea there is an appetite for Bricklive outdoors and we have been quick to take up that appetite,' chairman David Ciclitira said.
'Our partner in Korea Mr Kim has created a long term initiative - a precursor to create a bigger tour going forward as a result of market demand demonstrating his ongoing belief in our business strategy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
