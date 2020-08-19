StockMarketWire.com - Insurance investor Randall & Quilter Investment said it had agreed to acquire UK-based Inceptum Insurance Company, for an undisclosed sum.
Inceptum was was placed into run-off in September 2009 and sold by the HSBC group to Syndicate Holding on 30 September 2011.
It was part of the Vibe Group of companies was being acquired by Randall & Quilter full-owned subsidiary Randall & Quilter II.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
