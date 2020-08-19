StockMarketWire.com - Online contracts for difference brokerage Plus500 said it had agreed to sponsor Italian football club Atalanta Bergamasca.
Plus500 would become the Bergamo, Lombardy-based club's sole and exclusive main sponsor for a three year period beginning 1 September.
This agreement was Plus500's third sponsorship agreement this year, following recent annoucements involving BSC Young Boys Football Club in Switzerland and Legia Warsaw in Poland.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: