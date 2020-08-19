StockMarketWire.com - Online contracts for difference brokerage Plus500 said it had agreed to sponsor Italian football club Atalanta Bergamasca.

Plus500 would become the Bergamo, Lombardy-based club's sole and exclusive main sponsor for a three year period beginning 1 September.

This agreement was Plus500's third sponsorship agreement this year, following recent annoucements involving BSC Young Boys Football Club in Switzerland and Legia Warsaw in Poland.




