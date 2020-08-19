StockMarketWire.com - Clinical technology group Sensyne Health said it planned to developer a software application for people with diabetes.
Its intended user population would cover all stages of the disease, including individuals at risk of developing diabetes, as well as those with a diagnosis of pre-diabetes, type 1 or type 2.
The product would be designed to connect people with diabetes with the clinician responsible for their care.
A related app would provide their clinician with information on the status of the patient and whether any intervention may be required.
Initial clinical use would be undertaken by three NHS Trusts over the coming months to evaluate health-economic and operational benefits.
Sensyne Health said it planned to launch in the US towards the end of the current financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: