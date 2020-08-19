StockMarketWire.com - East Africa-focused gold producer Shanta Gold said it had completed the planned acquisition Barrick Gold projects in Kenya for $14.5m in cash and shares plus a royalty.
The acquisition sum included $7.0m in cash, $7.5m in Shanta Gold shares and a 2% life of mine net smelter return royalty.
The share component of the deal would give Barrick a pro forma interest of 6.4% in Shanta Gold.
At 8:45am: [LON:SHG] Shanta Gold Ltd share price was 0p at 17.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
