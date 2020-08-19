StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection system provider Water Intelligence said it had won a contract from a US insurance company.
Water Intelligence said it technology could minimize collateral damage claims from homeowners and businesses.
The new contract was its fourth with a 'top US insurance company'.
At 8:49am: [LON:WATR] Water Intelligence PLC share price was +3p at 319p
