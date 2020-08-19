StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection system provider Water Intelligence said it had won a contract from a US insurance company.

Water Intelligence said it technology could minimize collateral damage claims from homeowners and businesses.

The new contract was its fourth with a 'top US insurance company'.


At 8:49am: [LON:WATR] Water Intelligence PLC share price was +3p at 319p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com