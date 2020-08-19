StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture group Dekel Agri-Vision said it had been advised by manufacturer Oltremare that a second shipment of milling equipment for its cashew processing project at Tiebissou in Ivory Coast had departed Italy.
The shipment was expected to arrive at the port of Abidjan in about four weeks.
It was the second of four due to be despatched from Italy and comprised 12 40-foot containers.
The remaining two shipments of milling equipment were expected to be shipped and delivered to in the coming months.
At 8:59am: [LON:DKL] DekelOil Public Ltd share price was 0p at 2.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
