StockMarketWire.com - Bioplastics developer Biome Technologies said it had received an order worth $550k from an existing client in the US packaging market.
The order was the largest to date for Biome's heat-stable and compostable bioplastic for coffee pod applications.
The company said the order would provide support for the bioplastic division's financial expectations for this year.
The coffee pod application was first commercialised in 2019. Deliveries under this order were due to be completed in the next two months.
At 9:04am: [LON:BIOM] Biome Technologies PLC share price was +20p at 210p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
