StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Oriole Resources said Turkish subsidiary Stratex Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret had continued to trade profitably during 2020.
Year-to-date cashflows from Turkish consultancy work were around £162m, while asset realisation continued with the recent $300k sale of Karaagac net smelter returns.
Discussions to recover an outstanding $425k of success-based payment at Karaagac had commenced.
'We are extremely pleased to see our Turkish entity continuing to be financially self-sufficient, enabling the repayment of significant inherited employment liabilities whilst still generating net cash inflows,' chief executive Tim Livesey said.
At 9:22am: [LON:ORR] Oriole Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
