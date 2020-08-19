StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Jangada Mines reported an initial resource estimate for its Pitombeiras vanadium project in Brazil of 5.7m tonnes.
The estimate was at an average grade of 0.51% vanadium pentoxide, 10.09% titanium dioxide and 50.42% of ferric oxide, for a contained resource of 28,990 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide.
It included an indicated resource estimate of 1.47m tonnes for a contained resource of 7,297 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide and an inferred estimate of 4.23m tonnes for a contained resource of 21,693 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide.
'A lot has been accomplished in the less than two years since we identified this vanadium, titanium, iron project,' executive chairman Brian McMaster said.
'Jangada is in the midst of unearthing an exciting opportunity and we are literally at the beginning of this journey.'
'Given the excellent results that have been achieved to date and the extent of the remaining untested targets it is clear to see that Pitombeiras offers significant value uplift potential.'
'With further drilling due to commence in September to increase the size and the categorisation of the resource, and a PEA to be completed on finalisation of this to include these enhanced results, there is a lot still to come on this story and we look forward to sharing it with you in the weeks and months ahead.'
