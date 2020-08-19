StockMarketWire.com - IronRidge Resources reported mineralisation continuity from a second phase drilling programme at the Ebilassokro and Ehuasso targets within the Zaranou gold project area in Ivory Coast.
The license bordered with Ghana and was along strike from significant operating gold mines including Chirano, Bibiani and Ahafo.
Highlights included intersecting 4 metres at 9.79 grams per tonne gold from 4 metres depth.
'The new 4 metres composite sample results received for additional reverse-circulation holes drilled within the Ehuasso main target are significant as they confirm mineralisation continuity along 1.4km of strike with mineralisation still open in both directions,' chief operating officer Len Kolff said.
A planned third phase infill drilling programme within the Ehuasso main target and step-out exploration programme along the Ebilassokro, Ehuasso and Yakasse targets would commence at the end of the third quarter.
At 9:50am: [LON:IRR] Ironridge Resources Limited share price was 0p at 17.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
