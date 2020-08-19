StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Greatland Gold said drilling had commenced at the Scallywag prospect area in the Paterson region of Western Australia state following receipt of relevant cultural heritage approvals.
The drilling campaign would initially focus on high-priority targets within the Scallywag prospect area including Kraken, Blackbeard and London.
The company was then expecting the drilling of additional high-priority targets on the Paterson Range East and Black Hills licences including Goliath, Los Diablos and Parlay.
'We are very excited to be moving forward with systematic drill testing of high-priority targets in the Paterson region,' chief executive Gervaise Heddle said.
'These targets were identified by previous geophysical and geochemical surveys across our Paterson licences, and many of these targets display similar geophysical characteristics to our nearby Havieron gold-copper deposit, where ongoing drilling under a farm-in with Newcrest has returned a series of outstanding results.'
At 9:59am: [LON:GGP] Greatland Gold PLC share price was +0.6p at 12.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
