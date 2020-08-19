StockMarketWire.com - Power producer Rurelec said it knew of no reason for a recent jump in its share price.

Rurelec shares had more than doubled in value in afternoon trading on Wednesday to 1.25p each.

The company, by way of a general update, referred investors to its financial results announcement for the year through December 2019, released 1 June.


At 1:41pm: [LON:RUR] Rurelec PLC share price was +0.6p at 1.2p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com