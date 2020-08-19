StockMarketWire.com - Metals explorer Rockfire Resources said it had extended the footprint of gold mineralisation at its Plateau deposit, which was part of the Lighthouse tenement in Queensland, Australia.
Gold mineralisation has been extended another 60 metres east of all previous drilling within the top 200 metres from surface.
A shallow, infill drill hole had intersected 82 metres at 0.4 grams per tonne of gold from surface.
Highlights from the interval included 6 metres at 2.9 grams per tonne of gold from 59 metres.
At 1:48pm: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.08p at 1.65p
