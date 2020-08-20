CA
21/08/2020 13:30 Retail trade
21/08/2020 13:30 New Housing Price Index
25/08/2020 13:30 Quarterly financial statistics for enterprises
DE
21/08/2020 08:30 Flash PMI
25/08/2020 07:00 GDP - Detailed breakdown
25/08/2020 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index - Results of the ifo Business Survey
ES
21/08/2020 08:00 Trade Balance
25/08/2020 08:00 PPI
EU
21/08/2020 09:00 German ifo Business Climate
21/08/2020 09:00 Eurozone Flash PMI
21/08/2020 15:00 FCCI Flash Consumer Confidence Indicator
25/08/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
25/08/2020 07:00 German Final GDP q/q
25/08/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
27/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
27/08/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
28/08/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
28/08/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
28/08/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
28/08/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
FR
21/08/2020 08:45 Flash PMI
26/08/2020 07:45 Consumer confidence survey
26/08/2020 11:00 OECD Quarterly National Accounts: GDP growth
IE
21/08/2020 11:00 WPI
25/08/2020 11:00 Labour Force Survey
JP
21/08/2020 00:30 CPI (Nation), CPI ex-food (Nation)
21/08/2020 01:00 Flash PMI
21/08/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/08/2020 06:00 Supermarket sales
21/08/2020 06:30 Nationwide department store sales
21/08/2020 06:30 Tokyo area department store sales
25/08/2020 06:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
26/08/2020 00:50 Services Producer Price Index
26/08/2020 00:50 SPPI y/y
26/08/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions
27/08/2020 05:30 All Industries Activity m/m
28/08/2020 00:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
UK
21/08/2020 00:01 GfK's UK Consumer Confidence Survey
21/08/2020 07:00 Retail sales
21/08/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Flash UK PMI for Manufacturing and Services
21/08/2020 11:00 CBI Realized Sales
25/08/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/08/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI
25/08/2020 11:00 CBI Distributive Trades Survey of business conditions for retailers
28/08/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
US
21/08/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
21/08/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
21/08/2020 15:00 Existing Home Sales
24/08/2020 13:30 CFNAI Chicago Fed National Activity Index
25/08/2020 14:00 HPI m/m
25/08/2020 14:00 Quarterly House Price Index
25/08/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
25/08/2020 14:00 Monthly House Price Index
25/08/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
25/08/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
25/08/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence Index
25/08/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
25/08/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
26/08/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
26/08/2020 13:30 Advance Report on Durable Goods
26/08/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
26/08/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
26/08/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
27/08/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP Price Index q/q
27/08/2020 13:30 Prelim GDP q/q
27/08/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
28/08/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
28/08/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/08/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
28/08/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com