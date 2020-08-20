Interim Result
24/08/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
24/08/2020 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
25/08/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
25/08/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
25/08/2020 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
26/08/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
26/08/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
26/08/2020 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)
26/08/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
01/09/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
03/09/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
04/09/2020 Eurocell Plc (ECEL)
09/09/2020 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
15/09/2020 Bango PLC (BGO)
19/09/2020 Riverstone Energy Limited (RSE)
19/09/2020 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
19/09/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
19/09/2020 Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC)
Final Result
24/08/2020 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)
24/08/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
25/08/2020 Carclo PLC (CAR)
26/08/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)
AGM / EGM
21/08/2020 Naspers Limited (NPSN)
21/08/2020 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
24/08/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
24/08/2020 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
24/08/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
24/08/2020 Starcrest Education The Belt Road Limited Ord 1p Di (OBOR)
24/08/2020 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)
25/08/2020 Puma Vct 13 Plc (PU13)
25/08/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
25/08/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
26/08/2020 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
26/08/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
27/08/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
01/09/2020 Applegreen PLC (APGN)
03/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
08/09/2020 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
08/09/2020 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
08/09/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
08/09/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
10/09/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
16/09/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
17/09/2020 Gresham House Strategic PLC (GHS)
17/09/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
17/09/2020 Jpmorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (JPB)
18/09/2020 iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS Etf (Dist) (ISF)
Ex-Dividend
21/08/2020 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
21/08/2020 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
21/08/2020 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
21/08/2020 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund LTD (AAIF)
21/08/2020 Independent Investment Trust PLC (IIT)
26/08/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
26/08/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
03/09/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
03/09/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
