Interim Result
20/08/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
20/08/2020 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
20/08/2020 Crh PLC (CRH)
20/08/2020 Churchill China PLC (CHH)
20/08/2020 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
20/08/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
Final Result
20/08/2020 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)
AGM / EGM
20/08/2020 Tasty PLC (TAST)
20/08/2020 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
20/08/2020 Norish PLC (NSH)
20/08/2020 Nuformix PLC (NFX)
20/08/2020 Centrica PLC (CNA)
20/08/2020 Ao World PLC (AO.)
Ex-Dividend
20/08/2020 Prudential PLC (PRU)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
20/08/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)
20/08/2020 M&G PLC (MNG)
20/08/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
20/08/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/08/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
20/08/2020 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
20/08/2020 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
20/08/2020 Schroders PLC (SDR)
20/08/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
20/08/2020 Relx PLC (REL)
20/08/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
20/08/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
20/08/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
20/08/2020 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
20/08/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
20/08/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
20/08/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
20/08/2020 Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM)
20/08/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
20/08/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
20/08/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/08/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
20/08/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
20/08/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
20/08/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
