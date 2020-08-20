StockMarketWire.com - Online electrical retailer AO World has said trading momentum announced at the time of its preliminary results in July has continued and the significant change in demand for its products and services has been maintained even as competitors reopened stores.
In a trading update, the retailer reported that in the four months ended 31 July 2020, it recorded strong year-on-year revenue growth in the UK of 58.9% to £401.3m and of 91.5% to €74.3m in Germany.
The company confirmed investments to strengthen its teams and infrastructure to maintain high levels of customer service during ongoing periods of strong demand, as demand for its products and services has been sustained since competitor stores started to reopen at the beginning of July.
AO World said: 'We remain cognisant of the significant level of economic and customer uncertainty driven by both Covid-19 and the prospect of Brexit in December and the impact this may have on demand for electricals in the medium-term.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
