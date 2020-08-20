StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas firm Premier Oil swung to a loss on lower production in the six months to 30 June 2020.
Separately the company announced plans to ask investors for a further $300m, on top of the $230m sought for the acquisition of assets from BP, as it looked to refinance its $2.9bn debt pile.
The company reported a post-tax loss of $32m before non-cash charges of $639m adding up to an overall loss of $672m compared with a profit of $121m in the first half of 2019.
The company reported production of 67,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) down from 84,100 boepd year-on-year but confirmed its full year guidance for output of 65,000-70,000 boped.
The company said it would be cash flow positive in 2020.
At 8:56am:
[LON:BP.] BP PLC share price was -3.42p at 280.28p
[LON:PMO] Premier Oil PLC share price was -6.45p at 27.54p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: