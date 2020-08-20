StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications company Airtel Africa has announced a strategic partnerships with MoneyGram as part of its strategy to expand the range and depth of Airtel Money offerings.
Airtel Africa said that through the new partnership, more than 19 million Airtel Money customers in 12 countries will be able to route any MoneyGram transfer received from around the world into their mobile money wallets on their phone, while senders overseas will also be able to push funds directly to an Airtel Money mobile wallet.
Chief executive Raghunath Mandava said: 'We are delighted to work with MoneyGram to provide millions of customers with fast, secure and convenient options to receive and send money as well as access their funds from a vast distribution of exclusive kiosks, agents and branches at their convenience.
'This is a significant step forward in our ambition to transform lives through greater financial inclusion and empowerment across the continent.'
At 9:40am: [LON:AAF] Airtel Africa PLC share price was -0.35p at 58.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
