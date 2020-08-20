StockMarketWire.com - Fulham Shore, the owner of The Real Greek and Franco Manca restaurants, has announced the completion of the equity fundraise to raise £2.25m and said it had benefitted from the government's 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme.
Fulham Shore said that as a result of the directors' participation in the £2.25m fundraise, its new £25.75 million bank facilities have become unconditional in all respects.
In a trading update, the company reported that trade in the first full fortnight in August was 'markedly up' on the same period in the previous year, achieving one of its highest weekly turnover figures in the second week of 'Eat Out to Help Out', even as some of its restaurants remained closed.
Since 6 August 2020, it has re-opened two more The Real Greek restaurants and is planning to reopen another Franco Manca next to the new Harrods store in Westfield London, which will take the group restaurant numbers that have re-opened for trading up to 50 (out of 51) Franco Manca and 16 (out of 18) The Real Greek.
The company said it remained on track to open a new Franco Manca near Waterloo station in mid-September.
It also reported having reached agreement with more than 40% of its landlords to waive, defer and/or reduce the rent on the properties it leases from them. At 10:01am: [LON:FUL] The Fulham Shore Plc share price was +1.73p at 10.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
