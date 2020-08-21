Interim Result
24/08/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
24/08/2020 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
25/08/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
25/08/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
25/08/2020 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
26/08/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/08/2020 The Pebble Group PLC (PEBB)
26/08/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
26/08/2020 Pharos Energy PLC (PHAR)
27/08/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
27/08/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
27/08/2020 Total Produce PLC (TOT)
27/08/2020 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
27/08/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
27/08/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
27/08/2020 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
27/08/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
27/08/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
27/08/2020 Onesavings Bank PLC (OSB)
Final Result
24/08/2020 Studio Retail Group PLC (STU)
24/08/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
25/08/2020 Carclo PLC (CAR)
26/08/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)
27/08/2020 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
27/08/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
27/08/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
AGM / EGM
24/08/2020 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)
24/08/2020 Keras Resources PLC (KRS)
24/08/2020 Starcrest Education The Belt Road Limited Ord 1p Di (OBOR)
24/08/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
24/08/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
25/08/2020 Puma Vct 13 Plc (PU13)
25/08/2020 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
25/08/2020 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
26/08/2020 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
26/08/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
27/08/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
27/08/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
27/08/2020 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
Ex-Dividend
26/08/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
26/08/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
27/08/2020 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
27/08/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
27/08/2020 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
27/08/2020 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)
27/08/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
27/08/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
27/08/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
27/08/2020 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
27/08/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
27/08/2020 Halma PLC (HLMA)
27/08/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
27/08/2020 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
27/08/2020 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
