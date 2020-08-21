StockMarketWire.com - Disease test kit supplier Omega Diagnostics said it had received World Health Organisation pre-qualification for its Visitect CD4 test for HIV.
The test would now be included in the WHO list of pre-qualified in vitro diagnostics and had become eligible to participate in the procurement processes of UN agencies.
'This is a key commercial milestone for the company, which follows the supply agreement secured with the Clinton Health Access Initiative in April,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
