StockMarketWire.com - Disease test kit supplier Omega Diagnostics said it had received World Health Organisation pre-qualification for its Visitect CD4 test for HIV.

The test would now be included in the WHO list of pre-qualified in vitro diagnostics and had become eligible to participate in the procurement processes of UN agencies.

'This is a key commercial milestone for the company, which follows the supply agreement secured with the Clinton Health Access Initiative in April,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com