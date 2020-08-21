StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its drug to treat patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer had been approved in Japan.
Imfinzi (durvalumab) had been approved in combination with etoposide plus a choice of chemotherapy (either carboplatin or cisplatin) to treat SCLC - a form of lung cancer that typically recurred and progressed rapidly, the company said.
The approval by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare was based on 'positive results from the Phase III CASPIAN trial, showing Imfinzi plus chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival versus chemotherapy alone,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
