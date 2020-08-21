StockMarketWire.com - Investment company HG Capital Trust said it would invest approximately £17.1m in Visma.
The transaction valued HGT's existing investments in Visma at £268.8m, and represented an uplift of £69.1m, or 35% over the carrying value of £199.7m in the net asset value of HGT at 31 March 2020.
Based on the 31 March 2020 reported NAV, following completion of this transaction, the pro-forma NAV of the trust was expected to be £1.077bn, or 263.6 pence per share.
HGT's liquid resources available for future deployment were estimated to be £335m, or 31% of the pro-forma 31 March 2020 NAV).
'The investment will reduce HGT's outstanding commitments to invest in Hg transactions to approximately £850m,' the company said.
The company invested alongside other institional inevstors. The investment valued Visma at an enterprise value of NOK 110bn, or US$12.2bn.
As part of the transaction, Hg's Genesis 7 Fund would reduce its holding in Visma.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
