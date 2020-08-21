StockMarketWire.com - Oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases focused Tiziana Life Sciences said it had been granted a patent in the US related to its Milciclib treatment.
The issue from the United States Patent and Trademark Office was for use of Milciclib in combination with tyrosine kinase inhibitors, such as Sorafenib, Regorafenib and Lenvatinib, for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and other cancers.
The patent would be published by the USPTO on 1 September as Patent No. 10,758,541.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
