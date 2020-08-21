StockMarketWire.com - Cleaning products group Tristel said its Duo disinfectants had been approved for the decontamination of semi-critical medical devices by an authority in India.
The approval had been made by the medical device and diagnostics division of India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.
The Duo ULT product was intended for use on invasive ultrasound probesl DUO OPH for ophthalmic instruments and Duo EVE for instruments in gynaecological procedures.
'Every regulatory approval we achieve represents an important milestone in our progress, and this Indian approval for the use of our high-level disinfectants on invasive medical devices is no exception,' chief executive Paul Swinney said.
'We can now press on with developing our commercial plan for India,' he added.
'We have initiated discussions with various potential partners for distribution of the products.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
