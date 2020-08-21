StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Manx Financial said it had secured government-backed lending appointments in the Isle of Man and the UK.
In the Isle of Man, the company's Conister Bank division had been working closely with the government to assist local businesses throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
It had recently joined four clearing banks to offer the Disruption Loan Guarantee Agreement.
Subsequently, the Isle of Man government had launched a Working Capital Loan Agreement.
Conister was currently one of only two banks appointed to operate the WCLA facility and had set aside £15m to support both schemes.
In the UK, the company's Conister Finance & Leasing unit had been accredited by the state-owned British Business Bank for the Bounce Bank Loan Scheme and the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme.
The unit had received a lending allocation totalling £10 m for BBLS and a £6m allocation for CBILS.
'It is clear that lenders such as ourselves are recognised as a vital component in keeping the SME sector alive,' finance director Douglas Grant said.
'Even though this sector is in the front line of kick-starting the economy, the larger clearing banks still appear reluctant to offer the level of support required.'
